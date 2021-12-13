New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FE opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

