Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $60,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

