Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 441 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $397.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

