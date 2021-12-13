Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 174,025 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,792,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

