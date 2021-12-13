DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 46,091 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,091 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NetApp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NTAP opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

