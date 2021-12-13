Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

SEA stock opened at $237.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

