Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,755 shares of company stock worth $122,160,396 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

