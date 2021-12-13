Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,550 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 164,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $664,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,882. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

