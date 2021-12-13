Cerity Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $169.49 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41.

