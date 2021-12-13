The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

