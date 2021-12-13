Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $75.96 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

