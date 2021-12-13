Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOP stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.