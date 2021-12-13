Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88 Million Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $87,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $354,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $421,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

