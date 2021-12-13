Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 193.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $164.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

