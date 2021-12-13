Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sun Communities worth $89,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

NYSE:SUI opened at $199.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

