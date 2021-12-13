Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.90 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $92,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

