Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $101,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.49 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

