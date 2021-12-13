Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $106.02 Million Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 826,893 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.81% of LendingClub worth $106,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $5,410,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 66,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $29.25 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

