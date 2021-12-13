Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after buying an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $435.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

