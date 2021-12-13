Comparing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jumia Technologies and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 688.39%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -119.96% -42.29% -31.74% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 8.03 -$183.83 million N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.70 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.