Mexus Gold US (MXSG) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.58 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.26

Mexus Gold US’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mexus Gold US and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 800 3528 3807 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.56%. Given Mexus Gold US’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mexus Gold US rivals beat Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.