Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

