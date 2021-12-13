Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.