Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $8.21 on Monday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

