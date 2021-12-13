Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

