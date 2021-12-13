Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

