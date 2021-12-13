DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $63,687.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Claudia Ibarra sold 457 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $16,538.83.

DMTK opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DermTech by 921.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

