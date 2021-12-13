Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $94,507.12 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.13. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

