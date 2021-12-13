A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $122,603.86 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.