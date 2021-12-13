Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.