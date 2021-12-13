3,532 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,731,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAX stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.