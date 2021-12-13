Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 384 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

KHC opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

