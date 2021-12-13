Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after buying an additional 502,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 187,805 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

