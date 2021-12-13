Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.0% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

