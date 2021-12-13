Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

ARES opened at $78.69 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.