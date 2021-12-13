Spire Wealth Management Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

