Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $347.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.