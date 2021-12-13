Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $201.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $204.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

