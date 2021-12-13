Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

XPEV opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 7.83. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

