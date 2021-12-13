Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 562,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 278,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

GILD stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

