Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,906,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $80.22 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $84.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.