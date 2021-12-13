Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $607.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.82 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

