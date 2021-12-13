Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $10.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.85 to $27.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $17.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

