Critical Survey: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) versus Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magyar Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 10.26% 0.78% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 15.53% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.75 $6.12 million $1.01 12.27 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.49 $4.44 million $1.63 16.07

Magyar Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.