Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

