Reviewing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neovasc and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.29%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 21.74 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -1.37 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neovasc.

Summary

Neovasc beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

