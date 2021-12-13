Strs Ohio Purchases 13,643 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

