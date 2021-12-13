Strs Ohio Sells 20,500 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everi were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 118.1% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 269,597 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

