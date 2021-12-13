Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.