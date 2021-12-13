Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -113.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

