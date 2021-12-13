Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,941,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after buying an additional 103,584 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

NYSE:INSP opened at $220.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.22. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.